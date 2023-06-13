Nelson Alexander
Nelson Alexander, 97, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Crestwood at VMRC.
Mr. Alexander was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Augusta County and was a son of the late John R. and Edna Young Alexander.
He lived the major portion of his adult life in the Rockingham County area. Upon completion of high school, he was employed at the U.S. News and World Report in Washington, D.C. until being drafted into the Army. He worked as a printer for nearly 50 years and was a member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church. He was involved in church work in addition to his pursuit of history. He was a past president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society and Shenandoah Valley Civil War Round Table where he often gave presentations on the Civil War. He also served as co-chair of the Harrisonburg Bi-Centennial Commission on the road-naming committee for Rockingham County.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Wine Alexander; two children, Neil Alexander and wife, Kathy, of Bridgewater, Steven Alexander and wife, Judy, of Staunton; son-in-law, Mac Sterrett and special friend, Cheryl; seven grandchildren, Allison Krause (Joe), Ian Sterrett (Emily), Lauren Alexander, Erin Hullender (Joshua), Amanda Johnson (Jessica), Matthew Alexander (Bee Jay), Daniel Alexander; five great-grandchildren, Greg Krause, David Krause, Andrew Sterrett, Will Sterrett, Dominick Johnson; and special family friends, Tom and Luann May.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Sterrett; and seven siblings, Frances Christian, Stanley Alexander, Joe Alexander, Paul Alexander, Edwin Alexander, Roscoe Alexander and Lindy Alexander.
Gerald Harper will conduct a funeral service Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, 4222 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
