Nelson Duane ‘Butz’ Minnick
Nelson Minnick died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at VMRC, where he was a resident. He was born March 3, 1930, in Timberville to Millard Bowman Minnick and the former Lena Grace Ritchie.
He graduated from Timberville High School in 1948 and then proudly served his country in the Army for two years. He then enrolled and graduated from Barber School in Richmond, Va., and started working in Timberville eventually opening his own shop in Broadway. In 1977, he was given the opportunity to run and operate Twin State Beauty and Barber Supplies in Harrisonburg, and did so until retirement.
In 1954, he married the former Ruby Keller, who preceded him in death in May of 2014, as did his brother, Robert K. Minnick, in December 2013.
He was a lifelong member of Rader Lutheran Church in Timberville holding many positions. He was a coin collector, an avid history reader and enjoyed playing golf, trout fishing, and was especially fond of the many years spent with his friends and family at Buckskin Hunt Club. He was also a member of Shenvalee Golf Course in New Market and Harrisonburg Elks Lodge No. 450.
He is survived by a daughter, Sue Gray of Broadway; son, Barry Minnick (Connie) of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Weston Gray (Erin) of Harrisonburg, Danielle Minnick of Vienna, Va., and Brett Minnick (Ann) of Bridgewater, and four great-grandchildren, all whom he dearly loved.
Pastor Angela Dunn will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday at Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Friends and family may view and sign a guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
