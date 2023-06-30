Nelson Hinton Gochenour, 93, of Luray, passed away at his home with his cherished daughters holding his hands as he entered the gates of Gloryland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
He was born on April 8, 1930, in Luray and was a son of the late Fred Lee Gochenour and Vertie Hinton Gochenour.
Nelson worked on the farm before going to work at Page Milling Company where he was employed for 20 years. He then went to work as a mechanic at Wallace Business Forms in Luray, retiring with 22 years of service. Following retirement, he was a bus driver for Page County Public Schools and for Richards Bus Lines.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren where he had served in many roles, including deacon and church treasurer and had major roles in the church’s Christmas Plays. In his later years, he attended Luray Church of the Brethren and received many visits, cards and care packages from them that brightened his days.
He was a hard worker and loved his garden and being able to share his vegetables with many others. He actually had a garden until he was almost 90 years old. He cherished his family and was happiest when the family could all be together. He was a faithful visitor of the sick and bereaved.
On June 30, 1951, Nelson married the love of his life, T. Isabelle Painter Gochenour, who died on May 9, 2007. He cared lovingly for her when she became ill and seldom left her side.
He is survived by two daughters, Shirley Fleharty and husband, Butch, of Luray, and Connie Moyer and husband, Max, of Southampton, PA; two “special” great-nephews, Larry and Wayne Good and their families of Stanley; a brother, Garnett Gochenour of Luray; two sisters, Ruth Stump of Harrisonburg and Valda Short of Archbold, OH. He was preceded in death by six sisters, Hilda Moyer, Rena Lesko, Lennis Lucas, Joyce Keyser, Alma Rupp and Dorothy Gochenour; and four brothers, Emmett "Ned," Elwood, Keith and Carson Gochenour.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 3, at the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren by Evangelist Doug Gochenour. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Fourth Floor, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the Luray Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 266, Luray, VA 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.