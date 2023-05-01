Nelson Leo Sprouse
Nelson Leo Sprouse, 87, of New Market, died April 26, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born May 7, 1935, in Rockbridge County to the late William T. and Vera Massie Sprouse.
Nelson worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for the Town of Timberville. He was an Army Veteran. He loved the Lord with his whole heart and soul. Nelson attended Faith Baptist Church in Broadway, but you could also find him sitting on his front porch reading scripture, reflecting. Nelson had a passion for running heavy equipment, which he was self-taught among numerous other talents, he loved gardening and most of all he loved his family dearly.
On Nov. 25, 1958, he married the former Audrey Gregory, who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Vickie Polk and husband, Marvin, of Quicksburg and Tammy and Paul Shoremount of Woodstock; sons, David Sprouse and wife, Anna, of Broadway and Mark Sprouse and wife, Kathleen, of Stuarts Draft; grandchildren, Daniel Shoremount (Sarah), Joey Shoremount, Austin Sprouse and Patrick Sprouse; brothers, Eugene, Sylvester and Fred Sprouse; sisters, Doris Wright, Lula Mae Weeks and Vivian Dunsmore; and numerous nieces and nephews and his furry friends, Lady, Princess, and Kitty.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Hersey and Lynnwood Sprouse and sisters, Louise Nicome and Christine Mitchell.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Faith Baptist Church in Broadway. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Augusta Memorial Park in Fishersville.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
