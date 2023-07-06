Nevin Pasco Dellinger, 91, of New Market, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born July 21, 1931, in Shenandoah County and was a son of the late Glenn and Alma Newland Dellinger.
Nevin graduated from New Market High School and served with the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked in the construction trade for many years and was employed by the former L.M. Newland Construction Company as general superintendent.
Nevin and his wife had also been engaged in the restaurant business and also operated Shenandoah Valley Crafts in New Market.
Following retirement, he was associated for 16 years with the former Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
On Oct. 2, 1954, Nevin married the former Betty Newland, who survives.
Also surviving are a grandson, Andrew Dellinger; a granddaughter, Melanie Zbinden and husband, Matthew; a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Zbinden; a daughter-in-law, Libby Dellinger; and a brother, Blair Dellinger.
A son, Nevin Douglas Dellinger, passed away on June 23, 2017.
At Mr. Dellinger's request, he will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is in charge of arrangements.
