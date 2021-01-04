Noah Houston Plaugher, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born in Augusta County on Sept. 18, 1931, and was a son of the late Abraham Thomas and Ollie Jane (Long) Plaugher.
Noah was a retired timber grader for the U.S. Forest Service. He was a member of Sangerville Church of the Brethren. Noah served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking and hiking.
He was united in marriage on March 29, 1965, to Joanne (Howdyshell) Plaugher. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are some special nieces and nephews, Donnie, Debbie, Rose and John and numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Eunice Fulk; three half sisters, Tilly Huffman, Georgia Moyer and Goldie Cline and two half brothers, Rodney Plaugher and John Paul Plaugher.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren Cemetery with The Rev. Steve Spire officiating. Social Distancing and masks are required.
A big "Thank You" to the First Choice Hospice, especially his nurses, Kelsey and Beth and caregivers, Cassidy McCann and Emily Joseph for their care of Noah.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.