Noah “Pally” Lee Clem Jr., 85, of Shenandoah, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, after an extended illness.
Mr. Clem was born Jan. 3, 1934, in Page County and was the son of the late Noah Lee Sr. and Flosse Foltz Clem. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and nine sisters.
Pally served in the U.S. Army with military police during the Korean War. After his military service, he worked in law enforcement for many years and later went on to work for the Norfolk & Western Railroad as a conductor, retiring in 1996 at the age of 62. Even in his retirement, he had a hard time sitting still, so he went to work for Pioneer Bank as a courier to stay busy. He was a devoted man, not only to his wife, children, and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, but he was devoted to his community as well. Pally was often seen taking rides while checking out the town and on the well-being of his neighbors and friends to pass time. He served with the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department and was the longest serving member. January would have made 70 years of service.
On April 6, 1969, he married Phylliss Anne Wilson, who also preceded him in death on May 1, 2016.
He is survived by his sons, Michael C. “Chris” Getz and wife, Martha, and Shane B. Clem and wife, Hollie; a daughter, Sharon C. Monger and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Ryan, Lacey, and Jill Monger, Chase and Camden Clem, and Katie and Justin Getz; a great-granddaughter, Kinley Getz, as well as his lifelong friends, Bobby Comer Sr. and Charlie Printz.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Rest Haven Community Cemetery in Shenandoah with the Rev. Steven Creech officiating. Military rites and fire department honors will conclude the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
