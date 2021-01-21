Noel Malcolm Bowman passed away Jan. 19, 2021. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Mr. Bowman was born Oct. 30, 1943, in New Market, son of the late Haller M. and Rachael Anna Grim Bowman. He was the youngest of 13 children. He served in the Navy from 1963-1967.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Knupp, whom he married on April 6, 1968. He is also survived by two sons, Dan and wife, Kim, and Tom and Lindsey; two grandchildren, Noah and Ariana; and two sisters, Roberta Beattle of Colorado and Linda Lee of California. He was a loving husband, Dad and “PaPaw.”
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Forestville Cemetery, c/o Kenneth Knupp, 315 Third Hill Lane, Mount Jackson, VA 22842. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
