Norlyn Lee Senger, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away May 6, 2020, at his home of natural health causes. He was born July 21, 1927, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Dewey C. Senger and Maude Trobaugh Senger.
Norlyn was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Monger Senger, who died less than two weeks ago. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Celestine “Sally” Fravel.
As a part of the greatest generation, Norlyn entered the U.S. Navy and was a very proud U.S. Veteran.
No stranger to hard work, Norlyn began working at the early age of 12 years. Just to name a few, some of his jobs included: Wampler Feed Mill; Staley Silk Mill; Shenandoah News Agency delivering magazines and The Times-Herald Newspaper to Harrisonburg and surrounding counties; supervising delivery boys and girls for the Daily News-Record; also including a very short stint selling cemetery monuments to which he later recounted, he would leave a person’s residence crying harder than the bereaved person, therefore, deciding the job was not for him.
While working for a company which sold kitchen appliances, he decided to open his own business, thus began his life’s passion of 61 years, Senger’s Refrigeration Sales and Service. He worked long, hard hours 6 days, many times 7 days, a week for the remainder of his life, even calling the “shop” two days before his death to check on business. The business grew to include his sons, Sunny and Kelly, and his grandson, Justin.
In 1949, Norlyn became one of 17 charter members, including his dad, Dewey, forming the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, which continues to this day as an all-volunteer service to the Community. His father, Dewey, was the first charter member to pass and Norlyn was the last surviving charter member at his death. When asked why form a rescue squad, he would say he just wanted to help people in need of emergency care, and he and his fellow charter members wanted to provide Harrisonburg and surrounding areas with a much-needed service. At that time the service was often facilitated by using a hearse, or frankly, any mode of transportation they could find. His loving, devoted wife, Lois, often was left in a flash as she was putting his meal in front of him, as he was saying, “gotta go, the horn’s sounding.”
Norlyn was also a life member of Harrisonburg Fire Co. No. 1.
His children all lovingly acknowledge their dad’s dedication to all phases of their lives and endeavors which each pursued. As busy as his days and nights were, he found time to support and love each one without reserve. He was blessed with grandchildren to great-great-grandchildren, giving him immeasurable joy.
Surviving are his sisters, Betty Fravel and her husband, Robert “Hank” Fravel, of Harrisonburg, and LaVonne Swank, of Melbourne, Fla.; his four children, Sandy Harper, Norlyn Lee “Sunny” Senger II and his wife, Kendra, Dewey Kelly Senger and his wife, Amy, and Kristi Senger Luddy and her husband, Fred; five grandchildren: Kim Shull, Windy Senger Sheeley, Lee Senger, Danyel Senger and Justin Senger; six great-grandchildren, Alex Smyth, Nick Smyth, Kyle Shull, Justin Shull, MaKayla Shifflett and Caleb Robbins and five great great-grandchildren, Tate Shull, Brysen Smyth, Lance Smyth, Teddy Shull and Milo Shull.
Pastor Wendell “Sonny” Henkel will conduct a private graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you consider making a gift in Norlyn’s name to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad Inc. (Attn: Donations), PO Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
