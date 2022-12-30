Norman Colton Fifer Jr., 77, of Massanutten, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH. He was born Oct. 17, 1945, in Annapolis, Md., son of the late Norman Colton Fifer Sr. and Mildred Magruder Fifer.
On April 17, 1971, he married Sharon Lewis Fifer, who survives. He retired from Giant Food Stores as a meat cutter after more than 30 years of service.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Ted (and wife, Sherry) of Baltimore, Md., and their children, Ryan Fifer and Tina Hamblin. Also surviving are his brothers-in-law, Steven Lewis (Diane) and Stanley Lewis (Ester) and their children.
Norm was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam era. He was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1061 of Harrisonburg and attended Mt. Olivet Christian Church.
There will visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Kyger Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Pastors Wayne Wright and Jerry O’Hara.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.