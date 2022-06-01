Norman Edward Alger, 87, of Rileyville, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022.
He was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Luray and was a son of the late William Azariah Alger and Thelma Irene Fristoe Alger.
Norman was a delivery driver for AmeriGas, retiring with more than 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Rileyville Gospel Church.
He was preceded in death by three wives, Charity Ella Whitacre Alger, Edna I. Alger and Helen Coupe Alger.
Norman is survived by a son, Michael Alger of Rileyville; two daughters, Rita Adams of Pennsylvania, and Deana Henry of Chester Gap; and seven grandchildren, Kaylee Cubbage, Rebecca Alger, Naomi Alger, Tony Foley, Mark Foley, Jerry Grigsby and Brittany Foushee. He was also preceded in death by a son, Douglas Edward Alger.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Rileyville Gospel Church by Pastor Donnie Lam. Burial will be in the Alger Family Cemetery in Rileyville.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rileyville Gospel Church in his memory.
