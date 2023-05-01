Norris E. Miller
Norris E. Miller, 87, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 8, 1935, in Lilly, Va., and was a son of the late Fred and Nona (Swecker) Miller.
Norris had worked as a Crew Chief for Jordan Brothers Hatchery before retiring from Wampler Foods, where he served as a field serviceman. He was also a hard working cattle and poultry farmer. He was a devoted charter member of Victory Fellowship Church and had served three years in the Army National Guard, Company C, 2nd Brigade, 116th Infantry. He enjoyed gem mining and metal detecting with friends. He lovingly made 1,261 baskets which were shared with many people who will continue to cherish them. Many great memories will live forever in our hearts.
Norris was united in marriage on Aug. 30, 1953, to his high school sweetheart, Shirley (Stover) Miller, who survives.
Norris was a wonderful father to three daughters, Debbie Lacey (David Smith) of Harrisonburg, Judy Rees (David) of Rockingham, and Amy Flick (David) of Rockingham; a brother to Jerry Miller of Mount Clinton; proud grandfather of eight grandchildren, whom he supported in all their activities, Amber Thyson, Preson Estep (Cassidy), Lance Rees (Erin), Clara Davis (Marcus), Hillary Fields (Bobby), Chris Lacey (Samantha), Alana Moats, Jacob Flick (Autumn); and great-grandfather to Olivia, Annabelle, Leila, Kyree, Keenan, Sawyer, Theodore, Maci, Madelyn, and Valen.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Wanda Bowman, and Janice Armentrout; sister-in-law, Charlsie Miller; brother-in-law, Buddy Bowman; and dear friends, Philip Constable, Carl Sheets, Tom Scanlon, and E. Ray Wine.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A service celebrating Norris’ life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Victory Fellowship Church in Dayton with Pastors Wendell L. “Sonny” Henkel and Tim McAvoy officiating. Burial will be private.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank caregivers, Gentiva Hospice, Dale Blose, Ginger Carr Long, Meredith Durham, and caring neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 237, Verona, VA 22482.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
