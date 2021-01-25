Norwood I. Beery, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed peacefully away in his home on Jan. 23, 2021. Mr. Beery was born March 21, 1928, to the late Issac S. Beery and Lillian Early Beery.
On Aug. 10, 1947, he married Audrey Rhodes Beery, who preceded him in death in September of 2018. During their time together, they enjoyed going to auctions together, collecting many things and eating at Traditions Family Restaurant.
He was a longtime member of the Muhlenberg Lutheran Church as well as a longtime volunteer at RMH in the Heart and Vascular unit. He served our country in the United States Navy during WWII, after which he worked at Merck for 39 years before retiring.
Norwood was preceded in the death by his wife; his son, Richard Beery; sisters, Mary Beery and Dorothy Hopkins; a brother, Harry Beery; and his best friend, Ernest W. Smith Jr. and wife, Faye.
Mr. Beery is survived by grandchildren, Sarah Beery, David Beery and wife, Kristin; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Kaden, Ashlynn, Collin, Aiden, Hannah and Xander; and a sister, Betty Heatwole.
Pastor Lauren Earnes will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at St. Jacob's (Spaders) Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mount Crawford.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Hose Company No. 4, 210 E. Rock St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
