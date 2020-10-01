Olaf John Osmundson
Olaf John Osmundson, 76, departed this life Sept. 30, 2020, at his home in Massanutten. He was born Sept. 16, 1944, in Norfolk, Va. He was the son of the late Olaf Melvin and Doris Forbes Osmundson.
He graduated from Princess Anne High School, Virginia Beach, Va. in 1962. John, or Johnny as he was known, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963. After proudly serving his country for four years, he returned to Norfolk, Va. and attended Old Dominion University. There, he met and married Diane E. Whitmer, who survives, on Jan. 25, 1969. He graduated from ODU in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
After a career with the Army Corps of Engineers that led him from the sands of Saudi Arabia to the barren tundra of Thule Air Base in Greenland, just 947 miles from the North Pole, he retired in 1999.
His next 20-year adventure involved starting and growing a small construction cost estimating business, Osmundson & Associates Cost Consultants, Inc. John retired earlier this year and left his two sons in charge of continuing his legacy.
John loved hunting, fishing and especially golfing with his buddies at Packsaddle Golf Course.
John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane Whitmer Osmundson; two sons, Erik W. Osmundson and Jakob D. Osmundson and wife, Kristy, of McGaheysville, Va.; two daughters, Sonja Ryman and husband, Shane, of Keezletown, Va., and Sarah Douglas and husband, James, of Shawboro, N.C.; and four grandsons, Micah Douglas, Gavin Ryman and Avery and Logan Osmundson.
John is also survived by one sister, Carolyn Osmundson of Virginia Beach, Va.; two brothers, Larry Osmundson of Victoria, Va., and Melvin David Osmundson and wife, Carol, of Knotts Island, N.C. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Lois Karicofe Whitmer, who resides at John’s home.
Pastor Wayne Wright will conduct a private graveside service at Duck Run Natural Cemetery in Penn Laird. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the military organization of your choice.
Arrangements are provided by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
