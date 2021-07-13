Oliver Maurice “Mo” Philon, 88, of Massanutten, died of pneumonia at Willow Estates Retirement on July 7, 2021.
He was the youngest of three sons of the late Leon and Leontine (Pol) Philon of La Porte, Ind.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his premature daughter, Lesley; two sons, J.J. and Todd, ages 57 and 59 respectively; his brother, James; and his half brother, Homer.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, L. Trish Leroy Philon; their daughter, Laura; daughter-in-law, Josephine; a granddaughter, Julia; and his brother, John.
Mo enrolled in college at the University of Chicago at 16. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army Topographic Corp. during the Korean War. He earned his M.B.A. at the University of Chicago and, at the Lakeside Press, began his long career with R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.
When in Chicago, Mo and Trish had season tickets to the Blackhawks Hockey games. During our 25 years in Crawfordsville, Mo was an avid I.U. basketball fan. He played golf, tennis, softball, helped with Boy Scouts camping and canoe trips, played Duplicate Bridge, and enjoyed many games and trips with the family. At Massanutten, Mo was active in the Lions Club. He and Trish enjoyed foreign travel with dear friends after he retired in January 1998.
Mo was gregarious, honest and well liked. A loving parent and partner, he will be dearly missed.
No formal service is planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or online at www.arborday.org.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
