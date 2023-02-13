Oliver "Obb" Atlee Burkholder, 87, of Dayton, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Mr. Burkholder was born May 13, 1935, in Dayton, Va., and was a son of the late Roy D. and Mary Rodes Burkholder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his lifelong companion, Francis Parker; brother, Roy DeWitt Burkholder Jr.; and sister, Grace L. Burkholder.
He graduated from Dayton High School in 1952 and served in the Army stationed in Hawaii for two years. He retired as a Game Warden from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). He was proud to have been a part of a joint study with DWR and Virginia Tech, where they trapped 200 black bears for a relocation study. He enjoyed woodworking and being outdoors in the mountains.
He is survived by his brother, Harry R. Burkholder; sister, Lavonne B. (David) Simmons; sister-in-law, Hannah D. Burkholder; nephews, Kenton L. Burkholder and Burke D. (Allison) Simmons; nieces, Darlene B. (Doyle) Rounds and Jill S. (Keith) Richter; several great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great-niece. He is also survived by a close friend, Ollie Kitchen, with whom he shared may joyful conversations, visits, and hiking the Appalachian Trail.
The family would like to thank the CNAs, RNs, and staff at Life Care Center of New Market for their kindness, care, and support.
The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. The family requests there be no visitation at the home.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
