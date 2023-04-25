Ora Daniel "Danny" Hollen Jr., 90, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at his home.
He was born April 2, 1933, in Alexandria, Va., and was a son of Ora Daniel Hollen Sr. and Effie Lee (Dove) Hollen.
Danny retired from Virginia Power after 41 years of service. He was a member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War, where he earned the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal. Danny served in the United States Security Agency, which was the United States Army's signals intelligence branch. Danny loved wood working, antiquing and caning chairs. Danny enjoyed baseball and umpiring in the Rockingham County League. He enjoyed cruises and fishing.
Danny loved his family and enjoyed spending as much quality time as possible. He was united in marriage to Wanda (Spencer) Hollen.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Rosemarie Riggleman and husband, Steven, of Port Republic, Alan Hollen and wife, Amy Schwarz, of Bend, Ore., James Spencer and wife, Kari, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jeffrey Spencer of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Jonathan Spencer and wife, Wendy Bagger, of Longmont, Colo.; six grandchildren, Evan Riggleman and wife, Erica, Whitney Riggleman, Eli Hollen, Noah Hollen, Devin Spencer, and Dean Spencer; two great-grandchildren, Sutton Riggleman and Jaxon Riggleman; niece, Ann Rainard and husband, David; and nephew, Andy Ringgold.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith "Judy" Ringgold.
A service celebrating Danny's life will be held on April 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Montezuma Church of the Brethren with Pastor Terri W. Luzynski, the Rev. Ron Wyrick and the Rev. David Miller officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Montezuma Church of the Brethren, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
