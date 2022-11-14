Orville “Bud” Lee Long, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH.
Mr. Long was born April 4, 1931, in Keezletown, Va., and was the son of the late Leander D. and Julia Pauline Armentrout Long.
Mr. Long served in the Air Force and was the Chief Forest Warden of Rockingham County for The Virginia Department of Forestry. After he retired from the state, he consulted for Old Dominion Forestry for 20 years. He volunteered at Sunnyside Retirement Community, where he and his wife were longtime residents. He also served on the Rockingham County Planning Commission. He and his wife were the longest surviving members of the Massanutten Presbyterian Church, where he served as deacon, elder and trustee. He was a member of the Keezletown Ruritan Club. He loved spending time with his grandsons and great-grandchildren and was a lifelong outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, June Long Ritchie and husband, Buck, Mildred Long Bowen and husband, Jesse, and Ruth Long Showalter and husband, Carter.
On Jan. 1, 1953, he married Betty Huffman Long, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Steve Long and wife, Laura; daughter, Cristy L. Long and husband, Tim; three grandsons, Kyle Long and wife, Hailey, Jeffrey Long and wife, Ashley, and Jeremy Long and wife Katie; four great-grandchildren; numerous sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. at Massanutten Presbyterian Church with Pastors Ann Pettit and Jeff Carr officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Massanutten Presbyterian Church, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, VA 22846 or Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
