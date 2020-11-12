Oscar Perry Driver Jr., 77, of Staunton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home. He was born in Harrisonburg on June 12, 1943, and was the son of the late Donna Lillian (Miller) and Oscar Perry Driver Sr.
Oscar served in the U.S. Air Force F5 for six years and was stationed in Germany and Thailand. He was a member of the Briery Branch Church of the Brethren. Oscar and his wife lived in Utah for 10 years to fulfill their dream of visiting National Parks and nature. He was very generous to his sister and took her traveling to California, Utah, Montana, Florida, and all the states between.
He was united in marriage to Shirley (Kline) Driver, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two stepdaughters, Phyllis Kline Nester and husband, Harold, of Pulaski and Sandra Kay Kline of Staunton; his sister, Deborah Driver Plaugher and husband, Donald, of Briery Branch; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; niece, Paula Plaugher Thompson (Mike) of Broadway; nephews, John Plaugher (Rose) of Briery Branch and Jerry Plaugher; uncles, Joe and Cheryl Miller and Maynard and Maria Miller.
A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren with Randy Cosner officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
