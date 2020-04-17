Otis Ray Lam Sr., 93, of Elkton, went to meet the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 28, 1926, in Weaver Hollow and was the son of the late Fred and Polly (Meadows) Lam.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Viola Meadows, Marie Lawson, Arvella Monger and Shelva Jean Campbell and brothers, Albert Lam, Robert Lam, James Lam, Leo Lam and Norman Lam.
Otis served in World War II in 1945 in the Philippines as Military Police. He started Lam’s Gulf Service in 1957 and retired in 2010. He was a member of the Upper Room Church and was a member of the Elkton VFW Post 9292.
He enjoyed hunting, hymn sings, singing and playing the guitar, gospel music and Blue Grass. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with them.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Lilly Lam.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Otis Ray Lam Jr. and Chris E. Lam and wife, Carlissa; daughter, Linda D. Cooper and husband, Carson; grandchildren, Matthew Lam and Kaylee Lam, who was know to them as Paw-Paw; sister, Sylvia Shifflet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Jollett Cemetery with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Furnace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
