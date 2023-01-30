Pastor Dwight Elwood Blakey Sr., 60, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Blakey was born Dec. 10, 1962, in Harrisonburg, Va. and was the son of Wilson Elwood Blakey of McGaheysville and the late Patricia Doris Johnson Blakey.
Dwight grew up in the Harrisonburg area and excelled as a star athlete. After completing his high school education, Dwight went on to attend Fork Union Military Academy. From Fork Union, Dwight went to play football at Howard University, majoring in accounting. Years later, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Dwight and his family returned to Harrisonburg in the early 90’s. He became a mentor, a coach and most importantly a pastor, sharing the love of Christ with any and everyone. He was the pastor at Fresh Start Church in Harrisonburg, Va. Dwight will always be remembered for his big heart, sense of humor, and straight-forward approach in life.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Mia Dionne Standard Blakey. They were married on March 17, 2017. Also surviving are three sons, Dwight Blakey Jr. and DeAndro Blakey, both of Harrisonburg, and Bryan Standard of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; two daughters, Ann Brown-Northern and husband, Brian, of Aldie, Va., and Brooke Standard of Harrisonburg; a sister, Charita Deaza of Harrisonburg; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; friend and former spouse, April Brown Blakey; as well as a host of nieces and nephews; a goddaughter; his church family and many friends and family members.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Archie Webster officiating. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fresh Start Church, P.O. Box 165, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
