Patricia Ann “Pat” Williams, 80, of Grottoes, Va., passed away Nov. 20, 2022. Pat was born June 3, 1942 in Walhalla, S.C. to the late Carlos Lee Williams and Zeller Deal. She was reared in the home of her paternal grandparents and paternal aunt.
She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, paternal aunt, Nina Williams and brothers, Butch and Buddy Williams.
Pat was a 1960 honor graduate of Walhalla High School. She served a two-year enlistment with the U.S. Air Force and was awarded the American Medal of Freedom at the age of 18. She was employed by Crosby Trucking and previously worked at Transprint USA, Beam Brothers Trucking and May Trucking. Pat was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Williams Harman (Wes Allred) of Grottoes, Va.; granddaughters, Ashley Brown (Shawn) of Staunton, Va. and Jaden Harman (Derion Cannon) of Dallas, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Tyson, Ryder Taylor and Addison Brown, all of Staunton, Va.; sister, Dottie Williams of Huntersville, N.C. and special family, Sue Long and Bruce Harman of McGaheysville, Va.
Her family is grateful to the doctors, nurses and all personnel at Sentara RMH Medical Center for the excellent care she received during her illness.
Friends and family are welcome to gather at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, to honor Pat.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
