Paul Bolton Sr.
Mr. Paul Bolton Sr., 97, of Brandywine, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va. He was born Dec. 31, 1922, in Oak Flat, W.Va., and was the son of the late Ernest B. Bolton and Nannie Evick Bolton.
Paul was a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He worked as a truck driver for Hott & Miller, worked at Monarch Mills and retired from Nielsen Construction. He was a member of the Brandywine Christian Church, American Legion Post 30 for 36 years, and a charter member of the South Fork Vol. Fire Dept.
He is survived by his first wife, Naomi Hoover Bolton of Brandywine, and was preceded in death by his second wife, Goldy Shockey Bolton, on Nov. 3, 2000. A brother, Wilson Bolton, and three sisters, Mabel Nesselrodt, Pauline Miller and Mary Wheeler also predeceased him. Paul was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Also surviving are one daughter, Kathy Parker (and Nathan) of Brandywine; two sons, Rick Bolton (and Judy) of Petersburg, W.Va., and Paul Bolton Jr. (and Mary Jane) of Brandywine; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service and interment will be private.
You are encouraged to share memories and expressions of sympathy to the family by telephone or at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
During this time, your consideration and respect for the family’s health, as well as your own, is appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Fork Vol. Fire Dept., c/o Nila Bland, 9016 Blue Gray Trail, Brandywine, WV 26802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.