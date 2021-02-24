Paul ‘Dink’ Thomas Austin
Paul “Dink” Thomas Austin, 71, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center. Dink was born March 9, 1949, in Page County and was a son of the late Paul C. and Catherine M. Painter Austin.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Roxie A. Kandill and brothers, Larry W. Austin and Gary E. Austin.
Dink served in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
On Aug. 25, 1972, he married Della L. Comer, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Kimberly D. Harlow; brother, Dexter R. Austin; sister, Linda F. Roach and husband, Manis Roach Jr.; granddaughter, Kristen M. Harlow; and very special great-grandchildren, Brayden, Weslee, Lexie, Kolton Harlow.
A graveside service will take place 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon Church Cemetery with The Rev. James B. Martin officiating.
Friends may pay their respects anytime at the family’s home in Shenandoah.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Volunteer Rescue Squad, 544 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
