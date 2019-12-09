Paul Givens Wichael
Paul Givens Wichael, 86, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Bellaire at Stone Port. He was born in Briery Branch on March 5, 1933, and was a son of the late Lester Paul and Elizabeth Adeline “Addie” (Patterson) Wichael.
Paul was a crane operator at Shickel Machine Shop and Silver Lake Welding. He was a lifetime member of Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church. Paul served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed collecting model trains.
He was united in marriage on Dec. 24, 1958, to Charlotte Lavonne (McNett) Wichael, who preceded him in death on Sep. 21, 2011.
He is survived by his sisters, Ruth Williams of Harrisonburg and Mary Margaret Parker and husband, Bill, of Bridgewater; and brothers, James Wichael and wife, Patricia, of Mount Solon, and Herbert Frank Wichael and wife, Sharyn, of Sangersville. His niece and nephews, Lester Craig Wichael and companion, Tonya Morgan, Shay Wichael Kelley and husband, Ricky, and Brandon Thomas Wichael and wife, Sarah; great-nieces and nephews, Devon Wichael, Luke James Wichael, Lauryn Kelley, and Chelsy Morgan also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church, 372 Kyles Mill Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843 or Mount Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.