Paul J. Forbes
Paul Jackson “Jack” Forbes, 79, of Fulks Run, passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Annapolis, Md., and was the son of the late Paul and Virginia Myers Forbes.
Jack was a longtime resident of Norfolk and in 1975 moved to Fulks Run, where he had lived for 44 years. He served in the U.S. Navy for 18½ years before retiring. He was a Quarter Master First Class E6. He worked for NASA in the 1970s and was a navigator.
Jack enjoyed traveling, woodworking, motorcycling, spending time with his family and loved his tractor.
On July 24, 1971, he married Ellen Elaine Tuttle Forbes, who preceded him in death on Jan. 26, 1998.
He is survived by his children, Elaine Irving and husband, Steve, of Fulks Run, Debbie Alexander and husband, Levear, of Fulks Run, Patricia Moss and husband, Kevin, of Hendersonville, Tenn., Joseph Adams of Elkton, Scott Forbes of Detroit, Mich., Donald Adams of Fulks Run, Mary Hahn and husband, Patrick, of Fulks Run, Theresa Vickery and husband, Chris, of Pensacola, Fla., and Christina Adams of North Carolina; 29 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and his furry friend, Mr. Puggles, Jr.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Paul Jackson Forbes Jr.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Wayne Wright. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250, or online at dav.org or Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
