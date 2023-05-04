Paul Joseph Harris, 87, husband of Roberta “June” (Altis) Harris, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1935, in Augusta County, a son of the late John Garber and Marie Quick (Ruebush) Harris.
He was a grocery business owner and operator for over 50 years in the area. A familiar face at Reids Store, Shop & Save in Waynesboro, Village Market in Crimora, and Super Save in Weyers Cave, from which he retired in 2019.
Paul was a lifelong devoted member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, where he held many positions, most recently as a Trustee. He was the first recipient of the Paul J. Harris Community Service Award which was named after him. Paul loved his community and church family fervently and definitely had a servant’s heart.
He loved his country and served seven years in the National Guard. Paul enjoyed golfing, especially at Maggie Valley, N.C., and vacationing with family in Sarasota, Fla. He enjoyed mowing grass and planting flowers in the Spring at their home, Meadow Green Farm. His family meant the world to him, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul was a caring, loving and generous man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Roberta “June” (Altis) Harris; a son Randall “Randy” Paul Harris and his wife, Rhonda Ritchie Harris, of Weyers Cave; three grandchildren, Tyler Paul Harris (Whitney) of Elkton, Kyle Randall Harris (Ellie) of Dayton, and Clayton Ritchie Harris of Harrisonburg; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Scott Crawford, Teagan Jane Harris, and Jace Paul Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters.
The family will receive friends on Thursday May 4, 2023, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Paul’s life will be conducted on Friday, May 5, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church by Pastor Ashley Oliver-Thomas and the Rev. Ed Pruitt Sr. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Tyler Harris, Kyle Harris, Clayton Harris, Clarence Cooper, Eddie Haley, and Ronnie Berry.
Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 48, Mount Sidney, VA 24467 or to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 69, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
