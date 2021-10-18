Paul W. Yates
STAUNTON — Paul Wayne Yates, 83, passed away Oct. 15, 2021 P.M. at Augusta Health.
Wayne was born Sept. 28, 1938, in Luray, Va., son of Paul and Mary Yates.
He retired from Dupont in Waynesboro, Va., as an electrician after 35 years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the pre-Vietnam war.
His passions were family, church, antique autos, golf and fishing with friends from church. He was an active member of Wayne Hills Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Va., where he was a trustee and served on various other committees.
He is survived by his two children, Eric D. Yates and Karen Yates (Fab Fernandez); his grandchildren, Hanna Yates and Wyatt Yates Fulle; his brothers, Warner Yates of Luray and Steve Yates (Kathleen) of William Travis Fisher, Texas; his sister, Elizabeth Bond (Skip) of Fredericksburg; as well as many other close relatives in the Virginia and Maryland area.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Yates.
A funeral service will be conducted at Wayne Hills Baptist Church Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery at 211 Lee Highway, Luray, VA 22835.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wayne Hills Baptist Church, 877 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
