Paul William Swartz, 96, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Swartz was born Dec. 2, 1925, in Dayton, Va., and was the son of the late Forrest and Bessie Mongold Swartz. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Lou Sipe Swartz, in November 1981 and a sister, Evelyn C. Willett.
Paul served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was employed by Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative in Dayton for 41 years. After retirement, he was a part-time employee at Harrisonburg Auto Auction. He was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, where he also attended Adult Sunday School Classes.
His first wife, Betty Lou Sipe Swartz, preceded him in death in November 1981. They had one son, William Frederick Swartz, who resides with his wife, Nancy, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., as well as a grandson, Thomas Swartz, from Ruckersville, Va.
On Dec. 3, 1983, he married Dorothy Forrer Swartz, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, William Frederick Swartz and wife, Nancy; stepsons, Steven Bushong and wife, Denise, and Harold Bushong and wife, Layda; grandchildren, Thomas Swartz and Matthew, Ethan and Taylor Bushong; sisters, Valley S. Keplinger and husband, Clifton, Bonnie S. Skeleton and husband, Eugene, Peggy S. Vercande and husband, Eldon, and Jean S. Minnich and husband, Robert, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Paul’s wishes, his body will be cremated and there will be no formal visitation.
A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 176 W. Market St., Harrisonburg with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.
