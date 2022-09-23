Paul William Swartz, 96, of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, passed to Peace on Sept. 19, 2022.
Paul was the son of Forest and Bessie Jane Swartz of Bridgewater and lived all of his life, except for his time in the U.S. Navy during WWII, in the Rockingham County area. He was a long-time employee of Shenandoah Valley Electric Co-op of Dayton. Paul enjoyed traveling in the U.S., Canada and Australia, as well as spending time at Smith Mountain Lake.
Paul is survived by his wife, Dorothy, also of VMRC. He was predeceased by his first wife, Betty Sipe Swartz in 1981, and was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church.
He is also survived by his three sons, Steve (Denise) Bushong of Weems, Va., Fred (Nancy) Swartz of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Harold Bushong (Layda) of Richmond, Va. He is survived by four grandsons, Tom Swartz (Beth, Daniel and Nathan) of Louisa, Va., Matthew Bushong of Arcata, Calif., Ethan Bushong of Sterling, Alaska, and Taylor Bushong of Grand Junction, Colo.
Paul’s family included his sisters, Peggy (Eldon) Vercande of North English, Iowa and Jean (Bob) Minnich of Dayton, Va. He is predeceased by his other siblings, Douglas Swartz (as an infant), Evelyn (Pat) Willett, Bonnie (Gene) Skelton, Valley (Clifton) Keplinger. In addition to his sisters, he is survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he adored.
While Paul was in good health the majority of his life, recently he was cared for by the Staff of Sentara Hospital. The family wishes to thank them for their kindness and comfort to Paul in his last days.
Funeral arrangements are: visitation 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 176 W. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Paul will be interred into the care of his son, Fred.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Good Samaritan Fund, 1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 at VMRC in Paul’s memory.
