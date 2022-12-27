Paul Winston Wampler
Paul Winston Wampler, 89, of New Hope, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Augusta Health.
Born May 24, 1933, in Weyers Cave, he was the son of the late Charles and Elsie (Teter) Wampler. On Aug. 26, 1961, he married Shirley Marie Gordon. The two shared 61 wonderful years of marriage.
Paul was a member of Middle River Church of the Brethren, Fort Defiance. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Sperry Marine in Charlottesville for 33 years. Paul was a U.S. veteran having served his country honorably as a Private First Class with the Army. He was a lover of antique automobiles and was a member of the Waynesboro and Staunton Antique Automobile Clubs of America. Those who knew him will miss his gentle spirit and easygoing personality. Paul will be remembered as a loving husband, adored brother-in-law, and wonderful uncle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rev. Stanley Wampler and a sister, Vivian Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley (Gordon) Wampler of New Hope; brother-in-law, Charles Gordon and wife, Jackie, of Waynesboro; sister-in-law, Janet Ritenour and husband, Harry, of Waynesboro; nieces and nephew, Teresa Robertson, Leslie Campbell, Melissa Dawson, Mary Stanley, and Jeffery Ritenour; and 10 great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro with Pastor Billy Coffey officiating. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
Those wishing to visit with the family may visit with them at his residence at any time. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
