Paul Wise Phillips Jr., 74, of Elkton, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH.
Born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Oct. 28, 1948, he was the son of the late Paul Wise Phillips Sr. and Nina McCauley Phillips, but was raised by Andrew and Bertha McCauley. He was also preceded in death by a brother, DeWayne Phillips, and a special friend, Jerry Neff.
Mr. Phillips proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he was a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He was a longtime employee of Neff Masonry and M3, where he served as a brick layer, brick foreman and estimator. He loved to hunt, fish and bird watch. He loved motorcycles, fruit trees, gardening, honey bees and just “piddling around.”
He is survived by his son, Paul Eric Phillips and his wife, Kim, of Port Republic; a daughter, Brooke Simmers and her husband, Doug, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Austin Buzzard, Cole Phillips and Abby Phillips; a special fiancée, Linda Raines of Elkton; sisters, Katie Andes and her husband, Ivan “Sonny”, of Timberville and Martha Phillips May and friend, Greg Meadows, of Keezletown; a sister-in-law, Louise Phillips; many nieces and nephews, two that were especially close, Allen Phillips and Donald Phillips. He also is survived by his close and special friends, Teddy Hensley, John Smith, Roger Miller, Darrell Campbell, Greg Meadows, Lyniel Kite Jr., John Burner, Jeremy Miller and Myrtle Frances Pence.
A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Dickie Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Vietnam Veterans, Chapter 1061, P.O. Box 1754, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
