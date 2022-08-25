Perlie Ray Simmons, 82, of Mount Crawford, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Perlie was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Perlie A. and Treva Fadley Simmons.
He attended Dayton High School and served our country in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea between 1962 and 1964. He was a member of Mt. Sinai Church (currently Vision of Hope Church) and was very active in the Valley Saddle Club, where he enjoyed riding many mountain trails over the years. He was a “Jack of all Trades” and could do just about anything. He built his home and his cabin in West Virginia along with his three brothers. He retired from Wilson trucking after 32 years of service and has worked for Giles Stone in various capacities over the past 18 years.
He is survived by Lynne (Johnson) Simmons, whom he married on June 21, 1964; daughter, Amanda Brown; son, Scott Simmons and wife, Missy; brothers, Joseph Simmons and wife, Becky, and Roger Simmons and wife, Judy; sisters, Betty Spitzer and husband, Wayne, Doris Hanger and husband, Arthur, Judy Simmons and sister-in-law, Christine Simmons; grandchildren, Jackson Brown, Jenna Brown, Hayley Simmons, and Will Simmons; and numerous nieces and nephews as well as many close personal friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James ‘Jim’ Simmons, and sister, Janet Whitmire.
A memorial service will be held at Vision of Hope Church on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Sonny Hinkle officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the social hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Food Service Bank in his honor.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
