Perry Delano McCormick, 83, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Skyview Springs in Luray. He was born March 31, 1937, in Summerfield, N.C., to the late Robert Vernon McCormick and Pat Strader.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Oscar Henry Peede; brothers, Robert Vernon McCormick Jr. of Washington State, Michael William McCormick of Texas and Anthony France McCormick of North Carolina.
He is survived by his sister, Gwyn McCormick of Front Royal; mother of his children, Dottie Furrow and husband, Malcom; children, Pierre Del McCormic Jr. and wife, Mary Sue, of Stuart, Chandler Lane McCormick and wife, Marsha, of Grottoes, Pacinda Marseala Shifflett and husband, Glenn, of Elkton, Tina Marie Craig and husband, George, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Rozanna Parker and husband, James, of Stuart, Kevin Shifflett of Elkton, Chris Shifflett and wife, Brandi, of Luray, Cameron Craig of Harrisonburg, Nicole McCormick of Grottoes, Candace McCormick of Grottoes and Wyatt McCormick of Grottoes; great-grandchildren, Jaylynn Williams, Joshua Shifflett, Elijah Parker and Haley Howdyshell and a number of nieces and nephews.
Perry joined the Marines at the age of 16 and trained in Paris Island, S.C. He made P.D.C. and went on to U.D.T. (underwater demolition team) and also attended jump school. He was shipped to Korea in 1954, he traveled to Japan, Hawaii (before it was a state), Europe, Turkey, Spain, Sicily and Naples. In 1956, he traveled to Germany and 1958, went on active duty reserve until 1959. He then enlisted into the National Guard for three years (tank battalion) until 1962. He then went back to the Marines active duty reserve until 1972.
Perry was an active member of the D.A.V. in Sanford, Fla. He lived in Sanford, Fla., for over 20 years until his failing health brought him to the Valley. He resided with his daughter, Pacinda and son-in-law, Glenn, for over a year and a half. He took his final residency at Skyview Springs facility in Luray. He was under the care of New Century Hospice (Kindred Hospice) and had a wonderful team; his aides, Ann and Holly; nurses, Tammy, Becky and Missy; social worker, Jan, and nurse practitioner, Angie Nesslerodt.
He attended Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville, Va., until his health kept his from attending, but watched the sermons livestream on his tablet from the facility.
Perry will be cremated upon his wishes. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date at Mt. Olive Brethren Church with Dr. Fredric Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, his request is that memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, VA 23227, Veterans D.A.V., 3515 S. Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773 and/or Mt. Olive Brethren Church, 2977 Pineville Road, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
