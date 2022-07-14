Peter Francis Mullen, 74, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, after long fought illnesses, with his treasured family by his side. Peter was born in Harrisonburg, Va. on Feb. 19, 1948 to Francis Edward Mullen and Elizabeth Dunphy Mullen. Peter was preceded in death by his parents.
Peter attended Harrisonburg High School, and was a proud member and saxophonist of a local rock band, the Top Hats. He attended Mount Saint Mary’s University and Loyola University of Rome. While at Loyola, he traveled throughout Europe and the Middle East. He graduated from Loyola University of Chicago and then earned a Master’s in Education from James Madison University.
Peter taught history at Harrisonburg High School for many years, before transitioning to human resource management and organizational development consulting for several banks and local governments including the City of Roanoke and County of Roanoke. He loved working with others in finding strength-based solutions for bringing employees and employers together to meet common goals.
Peter was in the Naval Reserve and the Army National Guard and graduated from the Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga.
In 1972, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Taliaferro. They were to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Mary meant so much to Peter. Together, they shared three children and four grandchildren. Surviving are son, Ian Patrick Mullen of Roanoke, Va.; his daughter, Hillary Whitmore (Michael Holland) of Roanoke, Va. and son, Charles Ryan Mullen (Lindsay Martin) of Charlottesville, Va. Becoming a grandfather, by which he was tenderly known as Baba, was one of Peter’s greatest joys in life. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Ellyott Frances Holland, Miles Whitmore Holland, Charlotte Adeline Holland, Sawyer James Mullen and an unborn grandson due this October.
Peter was proud to come from a large Irish and Catholic family; he honored his heritage and adored his siblings, and their families, Margaret Rupp (Michael) of Bend, Ore., Dennis (Susan Melhorne) of Charlotte, N.C., Brian (Dolphine Phillips) of Hilton Head, S.C., Barry (Beth Demes) of Skokie, Ill., Gregory (Catherine Cox) of Dallas Texas and Colleen of Grottoes, Va.
Peter was a man of deep faith in God and in understanding the importance of one’s relationship with Jesus Christ and the power of prayer. Living in Salem, Va., he was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, and upon moving to Roanoke, he became a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. For years, he would volunteer his time to RAM House and various ministries, including delivering communion to the infirmed. He especially cherished attending Mass with his grandson, Miles.
In addition to various volunteer and service contributions, Peter pursued a wide variety of life experiences, of which he was very proud, including: becoming a state swimming champ, competing in Triathlons, a parachute jump, fly fishing, hang-gliding, woodworking and climbing the Rimpfischhorn in Switzerland. He was a skilled marksman, a huge Notre Dame football fan, and loved birdwatching. Peter would say he had no regrets; that he lived a blessed and full life, with a wonderful family, great friends, and a loving wife.
The family will receive guests Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home Harrisonburg. A funeral Mass to honor Peter will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg, Va. with burial to follow at Woodbine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peter’s name to Fort Harrison, Inc., P.O. Box 366, Dayton, VA 22821.
The family would like to deeply thank the nurses, especially Lydia and Ethan, the Chaplains, and staff of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital 5West for their gentle and generous care of Peter. They worked tirelessly to provide comfort to Peter and his family, and his family will be forever grateful.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
May the raindrops fall lightly on your brow.
May the soft winds freshen your spirit.
May the sunshine brighten your heart
May the burdens of the day rest lightly upon you.
And may God enfold you in the mantle of His love.
~Irish Blessing
