Peter ‘Pete’ Martin Adams
Peter “Pete” Martin Adams, 81, a resident of Rockingham, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Mr. Adams was born on Jan. 7, 1940, in Syracuse, N.Y. and was a son of the late William and Mary Poreotis Adams. Over the course of 38 years, he faithfully served in the United States Marine Corp and the United States Navy. He was a talented member of several choirs, and an avid genealogist. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
On Feb. 14, 1999, he married Dr. Victoria Fawcett-Adams, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Matthew Bullis, Michael Bullis, Bridget Bertels and husband, Chris, Michael Adams, and Melissa Boone and husband, Taylor; siblings, Jim Adams, Barbara Boyle, Mark Adams and wife, Linda, Veronica Giarratano and husband, Tony, Mary Schneider and husband, Bill, and Tom Adams and wife, Maureen; seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Adams, and William Adams, and a brother-in-law, Mark Boyle.
Father Silvio Kaberia will conduct a graveside service on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Bethel Cemetery in Keezletown, Virginia. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson’s Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home and the casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
