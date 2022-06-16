Philip Arthur Long Sr., 74, of Broadway, passed away June 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Harvey, Ill., to the late Maureen Burgess and Arthur Preston Long.
He graduated from Harrisonburg High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War for three and a half years. After coming home, he met Tamra Jean Grandle, the love of his life, whom he would marry a month later, on May 1, 1970.
He was employed by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Wampler Foods, and Harmon Construction. After retiring, he moved to North Carolina in 2000. Boredom kicked in and he drove a truck for first fleet. After Tamra passed in 2017, he moved back to Virginia.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Mason and husband, Danny; a son, Pal Long II and his wife, Casey; his three grandchildren, Gavin Halterman, Braxton Long and Trinity Long; his nephew, who was like a grandson, Jodie Turner; special boy, Jack the beagle; a sister, Sherrill Brown and husband, Buster; mother-in-law, Ann L. Grandle; two brothers-in-law, C.W. Grandle and wife, Peggy, and Jerry Grandle and wife, Cindy; sister-in-law, Kathy Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His body was cremated.
Pastor Paul Glovier will conduct a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The family requests flowers to be omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
