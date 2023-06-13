Philip Eason Davis
Philip (Phil) E. Davis went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 10, 2023, after he passed in his sleep at his home.
Philip was born on Dec. 12, 1941, to the late Smather and Eleanor Davis of Amherst County, Va. He graduated from Amherst County High School. After graduation, he joined the Army in 1960 and was stationed in Fort Jackson, S.C. Having 13 months left in the service, he was sent to Korea during the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis.
On Dec. 22, 1961, he married the love of his life, Wilmalea (Wilma) Ratliff. They were married for 61 years.
After being discharged from the Army, he worked for Rockingham Milling Company as the credit manager and the hardware and real estate division manager for 25 years until he took early retirement due to health issues. Philip was a past Commander of the American Legion Post 27, in Rockingham, Va., past President of the Harrisonburg Lions Club, a past member of the Elks Lodge, and an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was the first recipient of the Harrisonburg Lions Club to receive the Melvin Jones Award, and a past member of the 4H and FFA Club of Amherst High School.
He loved God and his family and was a wonderful husband, father, grandad, and great-grandad. He practiced the three “F’s” of life, Faith, Family, and Friends. He was a Member of Oronoco Brethren Church, his home church. He was a devoted Christian. He never met a stranger and loved a good joke.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Michael (Mike) Davis and wife, Donna, and Brian E. Davis; grandchildren, Philip B. Davis and wife, Dylan, stationed in Florida with the Air Force, Zachary B. Davis and wife, Becca, of Alaska, Taylor E. Wilder and husband, Joshua, Tucker C. Davis; great-grandchildren, Charlotte A. (Charlee) Davis, Penelope J. Wilder, Nickoila A. Wilder; a goddaughter, Cary A. Justice; a sister, Dorothy D. Payne; and two nephews.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray H. Davis.
Philip loved life and his family and friends. Loved ones will cherish his memory.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lloyd Heatwole officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the funeral home.
Mr. Davis donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 468, Harrisonburg, VA 22803, with Brent Berry Food Drive in the memo.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jefferson Prichard, Drs. David and Heather Morgan, and all employees of the Hahn Oncology Center and Sentara Hospice service for their compassion and loving care. May God Bless you all.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
