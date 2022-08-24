Philip F. Riley, 81, died Aug. 22, 2022, of complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Phil was born in South Bend, Ind., to the late Philip and Rose Riley on Aug. 21, 1941. He was the youngest of four and is survived by his sister, Kay, who lives in Allen, Texas.
Phil grew up in South Bend, attended Saint Joseph High School and The University of Notre Dame, graduating in 1963. He then pursued a Ph.D. in history at Notre Dame, which he received in 1971.
He married Sheila Riley in August 1967 and they had four sons. In addition to his academic studies, Phil served as a Captain in the U.S. Army. After receiving his Ph.D., Phil came to JMU in 1971, teaching until 2006. After his retirement from teaching, Phil enjoyed working in the food pantry at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Phil is survived by his wife and four sons, Philip and his wife, Veronika, Desmond and his wife, Jessica, Matthew, and Daniel and his wife, Lauren. They have nine grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry at Blessed Sacrament, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
