Philip Parsons Hart, 92, a resident of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, passed away on Monday, Jan, 20, 2020, at Sentara-RMH Medical Center.
A memorial service celebrating Phil’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community’s Strite Auditorium with visitation at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m.
Phil was born on Oct. 12, 1927, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., and was the son of the late Wilbur Brinton and Anna LaBelle Wiegand Hart.
He grew up on a farm in Brushy Fork, W.Va. and graduated from Bridgeport High School, where he played in the State All-Star football game. Phil served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1950 to 1952 and had fond memories playing on the regimental football team throughout Europe.
On Jan. 9, 1954, he married Marjorie Ann Jarvis Hart, who preceded him in death on April 3, 2007.
In 1957, Phil obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University and was registered as a Professional Engineer in the State of West Virginia. He initially worked for National Carbon before joining the U.S. Forest Service on the George Washington National Forest in Harrisonburg in 1961. Phil then held positions on the Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania at the Forest Service Regional Office in Milwaukee, and was Chief Forest Engineer on the Hiawatha National Forest in Maine before returning to Harrisonburg and retiring from the George Washington National Forest in 1987.
In his spare time, when Phil was younger, he liked to fish and hunt. In his retirement, he enjoyed working on his vegetable and berry garden, grape vines, and apple and pear trees. He was particularly proud of his raspberries, black berries and black raspberries, his favorite. He sold excess berries to farm stands and made chocolate covered berries, which everyone loved. He also enjoyed watching professional and college football.
Phil is survived by three sons, Stephen Philip Hart and wife, Vicky E., of Houston, Texas, Todd K. Hart of Ardmore, Pa., and Randall J. Hart and wife, Laurel S., of Evansville, Ind.; five grandchildren, Jessica E. Hart, Diane A. and husband, Jonathan W. Kofahl, Michelle F. Hart, Tyler L. Hart and wife, Amanda J., and Bryce A. Hart; two great-grandchildren, Wesley Philip Kofahl and Gwenyth Hart Kofahl, and a sister, Vivian L. Smallridge of Winchester.
He was preceded in death by his wife and siblings, Shirley M. Morrow and W. Glen Hart.
He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to the Trinity Community Building, C/O Lindy Golden, 1829 Birds Run Road, Bridgeport, WV 26330.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
