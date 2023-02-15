Prentice Junior Via, 85, of Grottoes, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 13, 1937, and was a son of the late Prentice Daniel Via and Sally (Ralston) Via.
Junior retired in 2006 from Nielsen Construction with 42 years of service. He was a rifleman in the U.S. Army. His hobbies included working with wood, building things, collecting Indian artifacts and arrowheads, growing flowers, and he enjoyed camping. He also really enjoyed life.
On July 11, 1965, Junior was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Strickler) Via, who preceded him in death Aug. 18, 1981.
Junior is survived by two children, Amanda Via Schoolcraft and companion, Sam Burns, of Port Republic, and Shawn Via of Swope; sisters, Connie Sue Scott and husband, Donnie, of Port Republic and Elizabeth "Sissie" Hitt of Grottoes; and grandchildren, Joshua Schoolcraft, Daniel Schoolcraft, and Cheyanne Via. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home with Pastor John Neff officiating. Burial will follow at Port Republic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
