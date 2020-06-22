Preston E. Estep Sr., 78, of Mount Jackson, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Home, Mount Jackson. The Rev. Larry Rinard will officiate. Burial will follow at Hudson Crossroads Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion and VFW. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Preston was born Oct. 12, 1941, to the late Paul and Pauline Lindamood Estep.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Woodstock American Legion Post No. 199.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, Edward, Harry, Larry, Dennis, Charles and Joe Estep, and three sisters, Shirley (Dolly) Barb, Beatrice Sager and Gayettia Turner.
He is survived by a son, Preston Estep Jr.; a daughter, Glenda Sherman and Eddie; a stepson, Jeremy Barkley and wife, Jenny; his companion, Patricia Kay Barkley; a stepdaughter, Melanie Rose and husband, Ron; four grandchildren, Nicole Cline and husband, Zach, Ryder and Sierra Rose and Shanon Gaston; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Rynley Cline; two brothers, Kenneth and Mitchell Estep; and six sisters, Joanne Joyce Phillips, Nancy Wortman, Diana Grigsby Dodson, Barbara Keplinger, Maureen Walker and Pamela Fuqua.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mount Jackson. Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
