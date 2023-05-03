Preston Eugene Braden, 74, of Broadway, died May 1, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born Oct. 1, 1948, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Mabel Louise Braden.
He worked at Shifflett’s Siding in Waynesboro for 33 years, Augusta Health Department for 10 years and more recently as a driver for FedEx. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
On Feb. 5, 2005, he married the former Barbara Ray, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Melissa Long of Elkton; stepdaughter, Cathy Dove of Mathias, W.Va.; stepson, Pete Sampson of Clover Hill; two grandchildren, Jeremiah Long and Heather Braden; a great-grandson, Jace Correa; stepgrandchildren, Tracey Conley, J.W. Dove and Kyle Sampson; four stepgreat-grandchildren and two stepgreat-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jake Braden.
Pastor Troy Shifflett will conduct a funeral service Thursday 1 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Gospel Hill Mennonite Cemetery.
Those wishing to view and sign a guestbook may do so beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
