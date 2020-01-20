R. Clinton McAllister
Roy Clinton McAllister, 75, a lifelong resident of Mount Sidney, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 21, 1944, in Mount Sidney and was a son of the late Roy Francis and Irene Frances Link McAllister.
Clinton, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, was a member of Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church and loved working his beef cattle farm, driving tractors and hunting. He enjoyed car races and tractor pulls. His favorite times were spent showing his grandchildren how to drive tractors and hunt.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Cline McAllister; a daughter, Tina Shafer and husband, Danny, of Florida; a son, Steve McAllister of Mount Sidney; six grandchildren, Steven, Matthew and Rebecca Shafer, Trenton Breeden, Ainsley and Jackson McAllister; two brothers, Ron McAllister and wife, Sandy, and Danny McAllister and wife, Sue Ann, all of Staunton; and a special lifetime friend, John Michael.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Crawford officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pisgah UMC, 160 Mount Pisgah Road, Mount Sidney, VA 24467 or American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
