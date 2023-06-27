Ralph B. “Sonny” Self Jr., 70, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Self was born May 7, 1953, in Ft. Belvoir, Va., and was a son of the late Ralph Beeler Self Sr. and Marjorie (Cookus) Self.
Sonny served in the United States Army 3rd Ranger Airborne Division. Following his military service, he worked for Penn Line Service and later for Hardy Telephone Company and C.W. Wright Construction. Most recently, Sonny drove a truck for A&J Excavating. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
On Aug. 28, 1986, he married the former Karen Miller, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Sonny is survived by his sister, Pat Jackson and husband, Rick, of Mount Crawford; sister-in-law, Kathy Miller Judy and husband, Kenneth, of Toano, Va.; brother-in-law, Tom Miller and wife, Babs, of Charlotte, N.C.; and a niece, Kim Jackson-Hester and husband, Glenn, of Grottoes.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Chapel of Kyger Funeral Homes with Janet Davis, Lay Pastor, officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 28, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests those attending services please dress in casual attire.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.