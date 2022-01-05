Ralph Donald Mathias Sr., 86, passed away at the Brennity on Dec. 31, 2021, in Melbourne, Fla.
He was born April 8, 1935, in Mathias, W.Va., to the late Agnes Mathias May.
Ralph served 22 years in the USAF retiring as Master Sergeant, and worked another 20 years at Cape Canaveral, Fla. before retiring.
Surviving children are Lorraine M. Clutteur, Harrisonburg, Va.; Patricia M. McDorman, Harrisonburg, Va.; Ralph D. Mathias Jr. (Amanda), Florida; Elizabeth Turko (David), Florida; stepchildren, Rick Brown (Phyllis), Colo.; Donna Martinez (Jessie), Colo.; Susan Gallagher, Colo.; six grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn (Jennings) Whetzel, Mathias, W.Va., Ann Weaver, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Bruce Hottinger, Virginia; sister-in-law, Helen May, Mathias, W.Va.; beloved cousins, Carol Strawderman, Anita Rogers, Sam Detamore, Mathias, W.Va.; and other extended family members.
In addition to his mother, his wife, Patricia Brown Mathias, preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were Ann Detamore (cherished aunt); Kathleen Hottinger, sister; Randall May, brother.
Ralph was a kind man with a tender gentle spirit. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and best big brother. Ralph loved his family. He traded his fishing boat for a camper and traveled with Pat to Colorado and West Virginia many times. He enjoyed fishing at Port Canaveral, playing Skipbo, and cooking for others.
Sharon Sager Shumate, Fla. was by his side during the final days of his life.
Private services will be held at a later date in West Virginia.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.