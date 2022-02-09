Ralph Emerson “Tommy” Hill, 90, a resident of Dayton, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Ralph was born July 7, 1931, in Rockingham County, Va., to the late Heber and Lena Smith Hill.
He graduated from Dayton High School in 1948. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1948. He served as a Radioman and Teletype Operator in the Panama Canal Zone, Panama and Guantanamo Naval Base, Cuba. He worked as an air traffic controller in Bowling Green, Ky., Newport News and Charlottesville, Va. He enjoyed playing bluegrass music, Harley motorcycles, woodworking, planting trees and feeding the birds. Ralph enjoyed reading the Bible and re-reading books from his unique and old book collection. He was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church.
On June 27, 1992, he married Christine Christophel Mast Hill, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by his children, Ralph Hill II of Texas, James Hill and wife, Diane, of Ohio, and Miriam Frances Hill and husband, Brian Orr, of Maryland; stepchildren, Vicki Nolt and husband, Wesley, of Rockingham, Roger Edward Mast and wife, Cheryl, of Harrisonburg and V. Andre Mast and wife, Gloria, of Broadway; a daughter-in-law, Lynette Mast of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, James Michael Hill, Kimberly Koethe (Andrew), Jayce Hill, and Gray Hill; 10 stepgrandchildren, Danielle Rhodes (Joel), Briana Shenk (Brian), Julia Nolt, Mark Mast (Rachel), Grayson Mast (Rachel), Michaela Mast, Sylvia Mast, Isaac Mast, Reuben Mast, and Hannah Mast; one great-grandchild, Christopher Koethe; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Brooks Rhodes and James Shenk and numerous fun loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Hill; stepson, Christopher Mast; and siblings, Willard Hill, C. Merritt Hill, W. Bernelle Hill, Fern Fix, and V. Frances Hill.
Pastor Craig Maven will conduct a memorial service at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be held privately.
A special thanks to the caregivers that have taken care of Ralph in the last several months especially Donna and Filemon Resendiz.
Masks are required at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Mennonite Church Building Fund, 1152 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
