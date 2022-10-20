Ralph H. Nix, 83, of Rockingham, Va., passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Oct. 1, 1938, in Whitmire, S.C., and was the son of the late Cary A. Nix and the late Lura E. (Parton) Nix. Ralph is predeceased by his two sisters, Janice Axton and Nellie Felker.
Ralph spent his childhood in South Carolina, where he enjoyed time with friends playing on the local creek and mastering the sport of frogging. His strong work ethic, which drove his personal and career success, was instilled in him at an early age by watching his father’s physically demanding, and at times dangerous, work at the local mill.
After leaving high school in the 10th grade, Ralph enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country on the USS Des Moines. While stationed in Boston, he met his late wife, Gail Marsden, of New Bedford, Mass. Ralph and Gail married on Nov. 13, 1960. Ralph’s strong work ethic allowed him to enjoy a long and successful career at Gillette Co. of Boston, Mass. In 2010, Ralph and Gail moved from Kingston, N.H. and built their dream home in Rockingham, Va. Ralph was an avid golfer and enjoyed time on the fairways with many friends. He also enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the New England Patriots.
He is survived by his two adult children: daughter, Deborah Connell and husband, Joseph, of Westford, Mass. and son, Cary Nix and wife, Andrea, of Derry, N.H.; five grandchildren: Nolan, Brendan, Keegan, Julia, and Victoria, and lifelong friend and companion, Naomi Johnson of Whitmire, S.C.
A graveside memorial service will be held. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Scott Thayer of First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Eastlawn Cemetery, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va.
Ralph’s family wishes to thank the many caregivers that helped him in the last days of his life. The professional and compassionate care that was delivered to him by the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community and Sentara RMH Medical Center is greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of injured veterans and first responders, memorial contributions can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or a charity of your choice.
