Ralph R. Oakes, 86, of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Brookdale in Staunton.
He was born July 21, 1936, in Grottoes, a son of the late Lionel B. and Nannie (Johnson) Oakes.
Ralph enlisted in the United States Navy on July 21, 1953, and was discharged with the rank of TE3, was a member of the Stuarts Draft VFW Post 9339 and retired as an underwriting specialist with State Farm Insurance Co. He, along with his wife, Judy, were members of Lyndhurst United Methodist Church. He was an avid University of Virginia Cavalier fan and worked as a supervisor for the ushers at all UVA athletic events.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Oakes; sisters, Caroline Oakes Blackburn, Winifred Oakes Saufley and Greta Oakes Skinner.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Thompson Oakes; a daughter, Tina M. Leggett and husband, Larry, of Spokane, Wash.; sons, Stuart L. Oakes and wife, Claraesa, of Elkton, Daniel S. Oakes and wife, Robin, of Greensboro, N.C., Jeff McDaniel and wife, Kathy, of Staunton, Jerry McDaniel and wife, Dana, of Waynesboro; as well as 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his feline companion, “Baby.”
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 27, at Lyndhurst United Methodist Church with Pastor Lori Valentine de Segovia officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park with military rites provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
Active pallbearers will be Stuart L. Oakes Jr., Chad W. Oakes, Logan S. Oakes, Austin L. Oakes, Ryan McDaniel, Nick Bailey, Clarence Finn, and E.J. Hewitt.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
