Randolph Forrest Caricofe Jr.
SMITHVILLE, OHIO — Randolph Forrest Caricofe Jr., age 80, died Aug. 12, 2023. Oct. 27, 1942-Aug. 12, 2023.
Mr. Caricofe is survived by a wife, Carolyn; two sons, Michael and his wife, Erin, of Omaha, Neb. and Ryan Caricofe of Smithville, Ohio. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Hunter, Kayla, Grayson, Evan, and Harrison Caricofe. Mr. Caricofe is also survived by three siblings, Roland E. Caricofe, Nancy C. Showalter and Jerry C. Caricofe and many nieces and nephews.
Forrest grew up in Dayton, Va., the son of Randolph Forrest Caricofe and Edith Virginia Cline Caricofe. He attended Dayton Elementary School then Turner Ashby High School participating in football, basketball and baseball. Upon high school graduation, he attended Shenandoah University playing baseball and earning a degree in Social Work. After college, he taught elementary school and then became a social worker in Page County.
Mr. Caricofe is a veteran, earning several citations and honors while serving in Korea as a Military Policeman and remaining with the Army Reserve upon his return. The family moved to Smithville, Ohio to be near his wife’s family. Forrest was employed by the United States Post Office while he continued his military service, reaching the rank of Sergeant Major before retiring.
He frequently returned to the Bridgewater area for extended stays to help care for his mother until her passing in 2015.
Services will be private with interment at Rittman Military Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.
